Letter: Sasse will still face challenges

When it became abundantly clear that Sen. Ben Sasse would not be reelected by the right-wing minions of this state -- especially because among conservatives, his has been a voice of reason ... not (totally) kowtowing to the MAGA crowd, he needed an off-ramp.

He will thrive in academia, however, being president of the University of Florida, he'll have to navigate the anti-intellectualism for which Florida is a breeding-ground.

When they come for the books and the controversial studies, will he be a defender or will he acquiesce? Life is full of difficult moral choices and the consequences of doing the right thing -- as Sasse painfully discovered in a state where ethics is given short-shrift -- requires unwavering fortitude.

Gary Heyde, Lincoln

