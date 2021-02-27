 Skip to main content
Letter: Sasse was doing job as juror
Letter: Sasse was doing job as juror

Trump Impeachment

Sen. Ben Sasse walks on Capitol Hill on the fifth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on Saturday. The Nebraska senator was one of seven Republicans who voted to impeach Trump.

 Stefani Reynolds, pool via AP

I am writing in response to the letter from Jerris Cummings ("Sasse not representing people," Feb. 14). He stated that Sen. Ben Sasse did not represent his constituents because he voted to convict Donald Trump of inciting the insurrection of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Maybe Mr. Cummings misunderstood what the responsibility of jurors in a trial is. Senator Sasse listened to the evidence (something that some Republican senators refused to do) and came to the conclusion that there was ample evidence to cast his vote for conviction.

Furthermore, Sasse took an oath to defend the Constitution when he took office, and he took another oath at the beginning of the trial to be a fair and impartial juror. The citizens of Nebraska are entitled to an opinion, but unless they are constitutional scholars, those opinions should not and did not figure into Sasse's decision to convict.

Iris Wells, Lincoln

