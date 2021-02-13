Letter: Sasse stayed true to oath

Thanks go to Sen. Ben Sasse for speaking up for truth, law and order. Most Nebraskans believe everything in his recent comments made on CBS This Morning.

Leadership is earned when personal values are put to a test. Leaders do not hide behind made-up excuses or put money, party politics and self-interest ahead of their oath of office. Cowards use those to take the easy way out.

We need more politicians like Sasse, who will demonstrate leadership and not take the easy way out, regardless of cost. It is important to follow the Constitution and not follow party demands just to stay in office.

Roger Anderson, Lincoln

