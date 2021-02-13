 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Sasse stayed true to oath
View Comments

Letter: Sasse stayed true to oath

{{featured_button_text}}
Sen. Ben Sasse

In this image from video, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., speaks as the Senate reconvenes after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

 HOGP

Thanks go to Sen. Ben Sasse for speaking up for truth, law and order. Most Nebraskans believe everything in his recent comments made on CBS This Morning.

Leadership is earned when personal values are put to a test. Leaders do not hide behind made-up excuses or put money, party politics and self-interest ahead of their oath of office. Cowards use those to take the easy way out.

We need more politicians like Sasse, who will demonstrate leadership and not take the easy way out, regardless of cost. It is important to follow the Constitution and not follow party demands just to stay in office.

Roger Anderson, Lincoln

View Comments
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News