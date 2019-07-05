In a free country, I expect elected officials to tell the truth, treat opponents with good faith and accept responsibility for their actions.
From an email newsletter from office, I learned that on June 20, U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse gave a speech about abortion on the Senate floor that fails all these tests.
The first lie was in the email’s top heading: “I stood up for the dignity of every human being.” In the speech, he actually defends the dignity only of fetuses and abortion-ban supporters.
He repeats debunked lies about Planned Parenthood, falsely calling it a business and falsely claiming that abortion is its main activity, among others.
He presents a quote from Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) in bad faith, saying that “changing laws to deny women reproductive freedom” is no longer acceptable.
“Did you catch what she just said?” asks Sen. Sasse. “... Holding pro-life views in America is no longer acceptable.”
No, sir, she was talking about changing laws, not holding opinions.
He speaks of the importance of bipartisan dialogue for democracy but proposes only that his opponents listen to him without offering to return the favor. More bad faith.
He blames Democrats for 100% of America’s toxic politics, not acknowledging that his behavior matters, too. That’s shirking responsibility.
I want Sen. Sasse to show good faith by denouncing death threats made against Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar. I have asked him to, but he has refused.
Curtis Bryant, Omaha