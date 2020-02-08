Letter, 2/9: Sasse singing different tune

"Mr. Trump’s relentless focus is on dividing Americans, and on tearing down rather than building back up this glorious nation. ... (H)e displays essentially no understanding of the fact that, in the American system, we have a constitutional system of checks and balances, with three separate but co-equal branches of government. And the task of public officials is to be public 'servants.'

"The law is king, and the people are boss. But have you noticed how Mr. Trump uses the word 'Reign' – like he thinks he’s running for King? It’s creepy, actually. Nebraskans are not looking for a king. We yearn instead for the recovery of a Constitutional Republic."

This is a quote from Ben Sasse's Facebook page dated Feb. 28, 2016. Apparently Senator Sasse is now willing to compromise his principles in order to keep his job. Let's show him that's not the way to do it.

Susan Dale, Lincoln

