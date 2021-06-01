 Skip to main content
Letter: Sasse praised for his vote
Letter: Sasse praised for his vote

Sen. Ben Sasse

In this image from video, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., speaks as the Senate reconvenes after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

Sen. Ben Sasse demonstrated courage and moral leadership with his vote to convene a independent commission to look into all aspects of the Jan. 6 insurrection of the capital.

Sasse was among only six Republican senators who voted to protect our democracy from the outrageous actions we all saw that day.

His vote was not wasted. In fact, it demonstrates that we can and should expect courage, truth and love of our country from all those we elect to represent us.

Shame on all of those who only worked to protect their jobs and not our country.

Thank you, Senator Sasse!

Jack McGann, Lincoln

