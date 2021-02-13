Letter: Sasse not representing people

Abraham Lincoln as candidate for the Illinois State Legislature in 1836 wrote that he vowed to be governed by the will of his constituents as best he understood their will and when that will was unclear, he would use his judgment to best advance the interests of those he represents.

Give thought to Lincoln’s concept of government as you consider Sen. Ben Sasse’s attack against Nebraska Republicans who favor a censure vote. In his attack, Sasse is defiant in his self-defense against his party, stating their effort is because he "refused to bend the knee" to Trump.

Doubling down on this theme, he charged that Trump’s lies incited the mob’s attack on the Capitol. It’s been established the attack on the Capitol was planned well in advance of Trump’s Jan. 6 rally, that the FBI and the Capitol police advised both leaders of the House and Senate of attack plans and that Trump told his supporters to be peaceful at the Capitol.

Sasse’s refusal to be governed by the will of his constituents is why those who refuse to "bend the knee" to him seek his removal.

Jerris Cummings, Lincoln

