Letter, 3/22: Sasse not part of solution

Sen. Ben Sasse voted against the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. He was the only senator or congressman from Nebraska to do so. All other members of our Washington delegation knew that politics were less important than providing paid sick leave to people during a pandemic.

In Washington, Democrats and Republicans joined with President Trump to support paid sick leave, but not Senator Sasse. Senator Sasse has not offered an alternative plan; he has no legislation to address the crisis. He has actually not introduced a single law that got passed this entire session of Congress. Not one.

Senator Sasse was always ineffective and preachy. Now as the nation unites, he refuses to stand behind the bipartisan bill the president agreed to.

This is time for leadership. This is time for people who want to find solutions. Unfortunately, Senator Sasse is back after being silent most of year. He is back to get on television and tell all the people working for a solution that they are wrong and he is better.