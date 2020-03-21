Letter, 3/22: Sasse not part of solution

Sen. Ben Sasse voted against the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. He was the only senator or congressman from Nebraska to do so. All other members of our Washington delegation knew that politics were less important than providing paid sick leave to people during a pandemic.
In Washington, Democrats and Republicans joined with President Trump to support paid sick leave, but not Senator Sasse. Senator Sasse has not offered an alternative plan; he has no legislation to address the crisis. He has actually not introduced a single law that got passed this entire session of Congress. Not one.
You have free articles remaining.
Senator Sasse was always ineffective and preachy. Now as the nation unites, he refuses to stand behind the bipartisan bill the president agreed to.
This is time for leadership. This is time for people who want to find solutions. Unfortunately, Senator Sasse is back after being silent most of year. He is back to get on television and tell all the people working for a solution that they are wrong and he is better.
This was never leadership, but during a nationwide emergency, it is beyond the pale. Maybe sitting around and making speeches about how smart you are compared to everyone else works in the academic world that Professor Sasse comes from, but you don’t need an advanced degree to know Senator Sasse is not ready to be part of the solution.
Robert Way, Lincoln