Letter, 2/14: Sasse not about Nebraska values

Everything Sen. Ben Sasse has done in his hopefully soon-to-be-over time in the Senate has proven that he values partisan politics over actually standing up for what's right.

So I'm honestly not surprised that he was complicit in helping to cover up the president's crimes. I'm ashamed he represents me in Washington. I didn't vote for him, but I had some slight modicum of hope that he still valued the same things all Nebraskans value: honesty, hard work and treating people with respect.

But clearly, he doesn't. He's just a shameless doormat for a president who, perhaps more than anybody else on this planet, embodies the absolute antithesis of those same values I just listed. Sasse has proven time and again that he's willing to help this president get away with whatever he wants and continue to abuse his office to enrich only himself.

James Lindsey, Lincoln

