Many thanks to the women who seized the opportunity to confront Sen. Ben Sasse at the Husker game against South Alabama ("Sasse won't be hawking Runzas," Sept. 14).
These women have repeatedly asked to see Sasse to discuss sexual violence against women. A group of women even traveled to Washington, D.C., but they can’t get an appointment with their senator.
According to Sasse’s communication director, James Wegmann, “Ben’s been vending at Memorial Stadium half the years since 1983, and it’s never been about politics.”
The Facebook account for Ben Sasse seems to contradict that. A post on Aug. 5 notes “It’s official! Ben is running for re-election. ... Want to join our team?”
You have free articles remaining.
Sasse’s Facebook also contains many posts and pictures of him hawking Runzas at Memorial Stadium. On Sept. 12, 2015, Sasse invites fans to seek him out, “Are you in Memorial Stadium right now? If so, look for Senator Sasse. He has a Runza for you!”
Sasse should clarify that we can look but not speak.
Wegmann also comments that “poisonous partisanship is spoiling healthy civic life.” That’s rich. Please direct Sasse and Wegmann to President Trump’s Twitter feed and rallies. Radio silence on that.
Thia Hartley, Lincoln