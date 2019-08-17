As reported in the Journal Star, Sen. Ben Sasse, echoing President Trump and other Republicans, blamed the number of mass shootings in the United States on mental health ("Locking down a trade pact," Aug. 9).
The chance of being killed in a mass shooting in the United States is almost four times higher than being killed in a mass shooting in Canada. So according to our senator, the mental health problems must be four times worse in the U.S than Canada.
Is there something in our society that creates so many mental health problems, especially in white males who are the usual shooters?
But, if we assume the senator is correct in saying mental health is the issue, wouldn’t we expect him to be declaring mental health as a public health issue, demanding more funds for mental health services in Medicaid, and pushing for a law to take guns away from people with serious mental health problems?
Oh, we had a law to do just that, which was enacted in 2016 when President Obama signed a bill designed to keep guns out of the hands of mentally ill people. President Trump repealed that law in 2017.
Perhaps Senator Sasse doesn’t mention guns as a large part of the problem so he can retain his 86% approval rating with the NRA as he begins his re-election campaign.
Paul G. Canny, Lincoln