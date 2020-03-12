Letter, 3/13: Sasse is hiding from real issues

Master illusionist Sen. Ben Sasse asks us to reelect him by proclaiming a fight against infanticide. He touts the introduction of a bill designed to remedy an issue for which there is no supporting medical evidence.

The Senate failed to advance the bill. Still, he hopes his abortion rhetoric diverts us from asking questions about issues that will actually come to affect us.

Sen. Sasse, will you vote to support President Trump and Mitch McConnell’s cuts to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid? Will you continue to support the transfer of funds designated for national defense to build a wall which Congress has not approved?

What is your position on the expiration of the tax cut rates? Will you vote to add even more to the national debt by clinging to a belief in trickle-down economics? Do you have any policy options to address climate change?

How about clean water? Do you have a position on infrastructure? Will you vote to reaffirm the Violence Against Women Act? Do you have a health care plan that expands coverage to uninsured individuals? How will you address the rising cost of medications?

How do you plan to secure our elections from foreign interference? Can you address the rising number of farm bankruptcies?