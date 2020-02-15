Letter, 2/16: Sasse, Fischer failed Nebraska

"It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it." -- Upton Sinclair

However one views the actions or inactions of Nebraska’s senators before, during and after the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump, one would have to look long and hard for a profiles-in-courage action from any Republican senator. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), alone, stood by his conscience and voted President Trump guilty of committing a crime.

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse more so than fellow Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer, has been balancing verbal fences with comments these past five years that, at first glance, displayed a quirky approach to conscience that previous Nebraska senators, Democratic Sen. Bob Kerrey and Republican Sen. Chuck Hagel displayed. Sadly, Sen. Sasse appeared to be all talk and no action.

Nebraska’s current senators missed a golden opportunity to display the same convictions for which Kerrey and Hagel were known. Whether one agreed with them, you always knew that they weighed their decisions on a country-first basis.

In my opinion, Nebraska’s current senators lost this once-in-a-lifetime chance to show true courage and a backbone to vote conscience, vote for country and vote for the Constitution.