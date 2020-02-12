Letter, 2/13: Sasse didn't do his sworn duty

Sen. Ben Sasse earned a Ph.D. in history from Yale University and was president of Midland University in Fremont. He also took the oath of office as a U.S. senator. One would think he understands the U.S. Constitution.

Rather than making a decision on the removal of the president based on the Constitution, he recently stated that his decision was based on an assumption that removing the president would be "setting the nation on fire."

Shouldn't he have voted on the facts of the case? Isn't that what the Constitution established as the solemn duty of senators? Isn't that the oath he took when he joined the Senate and again when Chief Justice Roberts administered it?

This is just one of a number of examples of our senator riding the fence as he criticizes the president for malfeasance in office time and again but does not act in accordance with his sworn oath to uphold the Constitution. Is Senator Sasse more concerned with staying in the good graces of the Republican Party for the benefit of his own future aspirations?

Can we Nebraskans be proud of this shameless and self-serving politician, saying one thing but not putting his money (or his votes) where his mouth -- and his sacred obligation -- is?

Peter S. Levitov, Lincoln

