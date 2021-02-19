Letter: Sasse censure not Nebraska

I was born and raised a Husker, growing up near Davey. I am a graduate of the University of Nebraska with my MBA and extremely proud of my Nebraska heritage. Something hard to do in Chicago … but I stand proud.

Until now.

Sen. Ben Sasse’s standing up to Donald Trump was entirely correct, appropriate and showed a leadership that is true to the very soul of Nebraska. I remember vividly sitting in a barber’s chair as a young boy meeting former Gov. Charles Thone and thinking that real leaders exist.

I don’t always agree with Senator Sasse – or any senator for that matter – on each and every vote. But I do count on them to stand up for things that are just morally clear. President Trump’s incitement of the mob on Jan. 6 to storm the nation’s capital was beyond words.

The president of the United States did nothing while flags were trampled, people urinated in the great halls of our Capitol and stood by while members of Congress were literally hunted. Voting for his impeachment, censure and whatever else may befall Trump is entirely appropriate.