Letter: Sasse censure not Nebraska
Nebraska US Sen. Sasse pushes back against GOP activists

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021 file photo, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., speaks on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Sasse is pushing back against some fellow Republicans who want the state party to formally censure him for his outspoken criticism of President Donald Trump after the U.S. Capitol riot. Sasse on Thursday, Feb. 4, posted a YouTube video response to county GOP activists in Nebraska who are pushing to censure him a second time after he said that Trump deserved some blame for inciting the riot. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP, Pool File)

 Anna Moneymaker

I was born and raised a Husker, growing up near Davey. I am a graduate of the University of Nebraska with my MBA and extremely proud of my Nebraska heritage. Something hard to do in Chicago … but I stand proud.

Until now.

Sen. Ben Sasse’s standing up to Donald Trump was entirely correct, appropriate and showed a leadership that is true to the very soul of Nebraska. I remember vividly sitting in a barber’s chair as a young boy meeting former Gov. Charles Thone and thinking that real leaders exist.

I don’t always agree with Senator Sasse – or any senator for that matter – on each and every vote. But I do count on them to stand up for things that are just morally clear. President Trump’s incitement of the mob on Jan. 6 to storm the nation’s capital was beyond words.

The president of the United States did nothing while flags were trampled, people urinated in the great halls of our Capitol and stood by while members of Congress were literally hunted. Voting for his impeachment, censure and whatever else may befall Trump is entirely appropriate.

Sasse showed what a leader is … standing up to the known animosity of others. The firing squad of opinion versus the courage to stand for what is right. The Nebraska Republican state central committee's consideration of censuring Sasse is entirely embarrassing and not what Nebraska stands for.

Please remember what it means to live “the good life” -- Nebraska's state motto. It is not the vitriol that former President Trump spewed. Please do not embarrass the state of Nebraska any further by not having the courage to stand up against Trump’s pure evil. 

Ryan Garton, Evanston, Ill.

View Comments
