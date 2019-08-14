I don’t expect to agree with my elected officials, but I do expect them to act with decency and respectability – especially when they’re trying to win my support. Sen. Ben Sasse acted with neither during his re-election campaign kickoff.
The senator’s event devolved into tired tropes of “urban vs. rural.” Instead of meaningfully addressing the nation’s extensive political disagreement and what that means for Nebraskans, Sasse and his politician supporters (namely Gov. Pete Ricketts) cried alarms of east-coast socialism with nothing that resembled nuanced or critical thinking.
When it comes down to it all, those “east-coast socialists” like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are actively working to combat climate change, which research has shown will have a deleterious effect on Nebraska agriculture. Meanwhile, Sasse gave up his seat on the Senate Agriculture Committee.
I’d also like to know how Sasse’s “Never Trump” philosophy fits in with his undying support for the president’s judicial nominees? To me, it seems like a cheap political move to reconcile his relentless complaints without any meaningful action.
Then again, I don’t know if Sasse wants to do anything else.
He stated, himself, in his campaign email that “we’ve sounded the alarm.” I don’t want alarms – I want action.
While Sasse keeps talking and crying wolf and complaining about the state of the nation, I’ll be putting my nose to the grindstone and actually working to leave my home state better than I found it.
Dominic Dongilli, Lincoln