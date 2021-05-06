Letter: Santorum comment ignores facts

“We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes we have Native Americans, but candidly there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”

So sayeth Rick Santorum – ex-U.S. senator, presidential wannabe and current CNN analyst – at an April 23 Young America’s Foundation event. OK, history genius, let’s see if we can trump your alternative facts with some real ones.

Candidly, your cancel culture coup attempt must have come as somewhat of a surprise to the Iroquois. After all, it was some guy named Franklin – Ben, I believe – who credited the Iroquois with heavily influencing the framers of the U.S. Constitution, who said he and the Founding Fathers relied on the Native system of government to shape the American one.

A 1988 U.S. Senate resolution spelled it out: “The confederation of the original 13 colonies into one republic was influenced by the political system developed by the Iroquois Confederacy, as were many of the democratic principles which were incorporated into the constitution itself.”

Or, as Onondaga Chief Oren Lyons put it: “If Americans are going to celebrate the anniversary of the Constitution, we figure we had better tell them where the idea came from.”