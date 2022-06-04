Letter: Same old song and dance

A couple of decades ago an FDA inspector from Kansas City visited our company. We made and sold medical devices regulated by the FDA. The inspector was initially very hostile threatening a formal warning letter that would stop shipments and a reclassification of our non-regulated products.

Why? Because the company had moved and allegedly not reported that, inconveniencing the FDA inspector. When we produced the document notifying the FDA of the move, his response was that low-level employees worked in the FDA mailroom. Sound familiar regarding the FDA and baby formula?