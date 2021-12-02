Letter: Sale would hurt local news

The freedom of the press is enshrined in our Constitution. I believe that freedom is jeopardized by hedge funds such as Alden Global Capital buying local newspapers.

The Journal Star reported recently that Alden has made an offer to purchase Lee Enterprises, the Journal Star's parent company, which is being considered by the board of directors.

As reported in The Atlantic ("A Secretive Hedge Fund is Gutting Newsrooms," Oct. 14), Alden drastically cuts newsroom staff, jeopardizes local news coverage and destroys the constitutional checks on government provided by a free and active newsroom.

The Chicago Tribune is one of many newspapers that have been ruined by being purchased by Alden and milked dry for shareholder profit. Some things are more important than making a buck. A free press is one of those.

I beg Lee Enterprises not to give in to the temptation to put profit ahead of the necessity of a strong local press. I ask my fellow readers to investigate Alden for yourselves and speak out against their purchase of Lee's newspapers and speak out in support of our local newspaper. I will cancel my subscription as soon as such a sale happens, and I will daily grieve the resulting loss to our community and democracy.

Elizabeth Hughes, Lincoln

