 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Sad message from a candidate

  • 0
Jim Pillen

Jim Pillen of Columbus, a Republican candidate for governor, speaks Tuesday over the noon hour at the Norfolk Regional Airport during a a fly-around tour of the state that began in Lincoln. Also shown are Gov. Pete Ricketts, who endorsed Pillen, and former Gov. Kay Orr. COURTESY PHOTO, DENNIS MEYER/NORFOLK DAILY NEWS

 COURTESY PHOTO, DENNIS MEYER/NORFOLK DAILY NEWS

I have to say that I am stunned that the television media would allow a candidate to broadcast such a vitriolic ad as Jim Pillen is doing in his recent ad. He is holding a gun and spouting ... that he's sick of Washington ... that the government doesn't have a clue about COVID ... and don't even get him  started on Dr. Anthony Fauci ... as governor, (pausing to pump his shotgun!) he'll keep Nebraska safe.

If that doesn't conjure up a picture of a wannabe governor who would be vindictive and threatening, I don't know what does. Nebraskans, be very careful who you vote for.

Patricia Taft, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Looser gun laws not needed

Letter: Looser gun laws not needed

I would like to encourage state Sen. Tom Brewer and other state senators not to vote for passage of LB773. This bill would prohibit the regula…

Letter: Looking for alternatives

Letter: Looking for alternatives

Is there anyone else who is running for the governor of our state? There has to be someone else other than these two men -- Jim Pillen and Cha…

Letter: Really saving Nebraskans

Letter: Really saving Nebraskans

Hey, big Jim Pillen! I saw the ad on TV that you want to protect the people of Nebraska from all sorts of bad things. Since most all household…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News