Letter: Sad message from a candidate

I have to say that I am stunned that the television media would allow a candidate to broadcast such a vitriolic ad as Jim Pillen is doing in his recent ad. He is holding a gun and spouting ... that he's sick of Washington ... that the government doesn't have a clue about COVID ... and don't even get him started on Dr. Anthony Fauci ... as governor, (pausing to pump his shotgun!) he'll keep Nebraska safe.
If that doesn't conjure up a picture of a wannabe governor who would be vindictive and threatening, I don't know what does. Nebraskans, be very careful who you vote for.
Patricia Taft, Lincoln