Letter, 1/3: Russia wants divided nation

I believe the people who follow President Trump are the same people who get sucked in by conspiracy theories. They don’t take the time to vet what the right fringe and Trump are peddling as truth.

In fact, Politico has taken the time to vet and the Politico findings are: It is approximately 90% lies and 10% truths mixed together to give the lies the appearance of being valid and truthful.

Trump followers unfortunately believe in their hearts they (and Trump) are telling the truth. This is how Hitler got people to follow him into some of the darkest days of modern humanity.

Trump has planted all kinds of bad seeds, and the political fringe and GOP are supporting these lies, and they are feeding these gullible people who are forming their opinions based on predominantly false facts.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

They really do see the Democratic Party as a cancer that needs to be eradicated because that is the narrative being peddled by Trump and his bidders.

To say this is extremely dangerous is the understatement of the decade. The damage done will take years to undo. People are forgetting that we have far more in common than divides us.