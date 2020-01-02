Letter, 1/3: Russia wants divided nation
President Donald Trump speaks to the media about the impeachment hearings on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before his departure to Austin, Texas, on Nov. 20.

 Yuri Gripas, Abaca Press file photo

I believe the people who follow President Trump are the same people who get sucked in by conspiracy theories. They don’t take the time to vet what the right fringe and Trump are peddling as truth.

In fact, Politico has taken the time to vet and the Politico findings are: It is approximately 90% lies and 10% truths mixed together to give the lies the appearance of being valid and truthful.

Trump followers unfortunately believe in their hearts they (and Trump) are telling the truth. This is how Hitler got people to follow him into some of the darkest days of modern humanity.

Trump has planted all kinds of bad seeds, and the political fringe and GOP are supporting these lies, and they are feeding these gullible people who are forming their opinions based on predominantly false facts.

They really do see the Democratic Party as a cancer that needs to be eradicated because that is the narrative being peddled by Trump and his bidders.

To say this is extremely dangerous is the understatement of the decade. The damage done will take years to undo. People are forgetting that we have far more in common than divides us.

Trump, his minions and his followers are throwing away civility, kindness and love, and instead embracing hatred, intolerance and violence.

A country divided like this will fail. This is making America Great Again? I beg to differ! This is exactly what Putin wants, a divided America.

Dan Zichek, Lincoln

