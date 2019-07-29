{{featured_button_text}}
President Donald Trump meets with reporters Friday on the South Lawn of the White House before departing for his Bedminster, N.J., golf club.

 Evan Vucci, Associated Press

We keep hearing how Robert Mueller spent $30 million on his investigation when it has cost the American taxpayer about $102 million for the president's golf trips so far.

I have trouble understanding what the complaint is.

Richard Hawkins, Lincoln

