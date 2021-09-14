Letter: Rural changes must be reflected

I lived more than 70 years in rural Nebraska, and it has been painful to watch the depopulation and demise of rural communities. Rural communities were once supported by an economic base that does not exist anymore, and current efforts by some groups to try to preserve rural representation in legislative redistricting violate the one person-one vote tenet of a healthy democracy.

For the last 40 years, I watched how public policy affects rural populations, and I find it ironic that the Nebraska Farm Bureau wants to maintain rural districts when the policies they and their endorsed legislators have enacted have contributed to rural depopulation.

Farm Bureau has consistently supported the corporate interests of agribusiness and the vertical integration of agriculture leading to fewer farms and farmers. Farm Bureau opposed Initiative 300 to the Nebraska Constitution that protected farm ownership from foreign investors and contributed to the initiative being thrown out by the courts in 2006 on a flimsy technicality.

The divisive term "rural vs. urban" does not reflect that some urban senators often have a much broader view of what policies benefit all Nebraskans.

Redistricting needs to occur in a transparent and equitable manner based on where the population lives according to the 2020 Census.

Ron Todd-Meyer, Lincoln

