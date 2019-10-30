As a resident of rural northern Lancaster County, I am worried about my fellow rural residents.
I voted to approve Initiative 427 in 2018. Rural Nebraskans are at a disadvantage in the ability to access health care coverage. Of the state's residents with a Medicaid coverage gap, nearly 36% live in rural communities. As a population we are older, have lower income and have a greater rate of chronic illness.
Under the current plan, enrollment won't begin until August 2020, with coverage beginning in October 2020. This sure seems like a long time to implement this expansion. Was this the will of the people?
Expansion is estimated to stimulate $1.3 billion in economic activity in the first three years and will offer a critical lifeline to many of our rural hospitals.
Nebraskans in the coming weeks, will have an opportunity to testify and offer written comments on implementation and the complex waiver project which is set to tier benefits and make other changes to Medicaid. I ask rural residents to share their stories and concerns about this proposal that differs so much from what I and my fellow Nebraskans voted for.
Elizabeth Shanahan, Davey