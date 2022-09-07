 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Ruling marks step back in time

Abortion rights rally

A protester holds up a sign during an abortion rights rally held in front of the Nebraska State Capitol on Monday.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

In 1630, Mary Dyer, a 40-year-old mother and a Quaker, was executed, by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts by hanging her from a tree. The capital crime? She refused to go to the Puritan church, instead of the Quaker church.

In 1787, Massachusetts became one of the states that formed the United States; and in 1791, the Bill of Rights granted basic rights to the citizens who lived in and were governed by the new nation. The first 10 words of the Bill of Rights state, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion."

Religion was a hot-ticket issue then as now.

The Dobbs decision, which reversed Roe v. Wade, as in all opinions by the Supreme Court, was written by talented lawyers, educated at elite colleges and law schools, and while the arguments sound “intellectual,” they fly in the face of the mores of the majority of the American people.

The majority opinion points out that women did not have the right to abortion at the time that the Constitution was enacted. In reality, in the 18th century, women did not have many rights -- to vote, hold office, or enter contracts  and were for the most part subservient to men. The majority opinion, in the words of Abraham Lincoln “is as thin as the shadow of a skeleton in a snowstorm.”

Justice Clarence Thomas suggests the cases allowing contraception and same sex marriage be next on the chopping block. But he didn’t mention Loving v. Virginia, interracial marriage.

Herb Friedman, Lincoln

