14th and Old Cheney, 11.4

Traffic near the intersection of 14th and Old Cheney back up on Monday. The City Council voted to continue with plans for an elevated roundabout to handle the major southwest Lincoln traffic hub that handles 38,000 cars a day.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

On Sunday's Journal Star editorial page, Margo Young is touting the 14th Street and Warlick Boulevard roundabout ("Roundabout vital for south Lincoln," Nov. 3).

She states that it would be much safer for pedestrians and cyclists. Obviously, she has never tried to walk through the much smaller roundabouts along Sheridan Boulevard, at 33rd and 40th streets. Most drivers refuse to stop for pedestrians waiting to cross here.

I can't imagine how difficult it would be for a pedestrian to get across a two-level, multi-lane roundabout as proposed at 14th and Warlick. I feel the roundabout, as planned for this intersection, will be confusing for drivers and dangerous for pedestrians.

Ronald Schleiger, Lincoln

