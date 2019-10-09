The proposed roundabout is essential to relieving the congestion of traffic flow through the bottlenecks on 14th Street and indirectly, northbound traffic on 27th Street, where the road constricts to two lanes north of Nebraska 2.
I agree: The construction phase will make life difficult for drivers, but it's no different for most projects of any size within the city limits, and a delay will only make things worse as that quadrant of the city continues to grow. Those two streets are the only viable options for north-south traffic in my area.
The project is large and expensive because the problem is large and complex -- "simple" does not apply here. Killing the project and scattering proceeds around other quadrants of the city like pixie dust holds no appeal for me.
Mike Calvert, Lincoln