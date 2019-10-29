The roundabout at 14th Street and Warlick Boulevard has been approved by the City Council and money earmarked for this project. The seven-intersection problem has been tried to be solved several times previously but put on hold.
The congestion and safety of all these streets converging together with 40,000 cars per day is past the point of kicking it down the road again. I thought the quarter cent tax was approved by the people for existing roads.
Talk to your council members about them diverting some of that to other projects instead of existing streets. Yes, I agree we need to fix our roads, but we also need to have the roundabout finished for future traffic increases for less congestion with no stop lights and no more fatalities to add to those intersections. It also will benefit bicyclists by adding a safe path for them along with pedestrians.
This roundabout isn’t going away; neither are the headaches of the roads of Lincoln.
Maybe the City Council could look into the budget and find some more money for our city streets or just use what we thought we voted for -- and use all the quarter-cent tax on our existing streets and keep the roundabout project on track.
Joni Mueller, Lincoln