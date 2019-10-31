I wish to voice my support of Councilman Richard Meginnis' proposal to delay construction of the roundabout at 14th Street and Old Cheney Road and repurpose the money now to existing crumbling city streets.
This choice should make common sense to Lincolnites of all ideologies, who all drive on these streets every day. The $7.1 million saved this year, $5 million next year and $36 million saved overall could go a long way to fixing existing roads.
This brainchild of the last mayoral administration appears to be a solution seeking a problem. Average daily traffic volume numbers, available on the city website, show traffic counts at this intersection are no larger than at any other major intersection.
If concerns exist with traffic flowing downhill into the nearby Old Cheney residential area, shutting off Old Cheney going west alone could solve this problem. The roundabout project will do this anyway, but this one step shouldn’t cost $36 million! Repurposing this money to road repair also gives the city time to consider some simple solutions.
Finally, the fact that the construction of a southern bypass by the Nebraska Department of Transportation will start at the same time makes Meginnis’ proposal a no-brainer. We can't have two projects of that size happening in the same area at the same time! The bypass could affect traffic flow patterns for this intersection as well: more reason to wait and re-evaluate after the change.
Please write and call your city council members and encourage them to support Meginnis’ proposal on Monday, Nov. 4.
Mark Freeouf, Lincoln