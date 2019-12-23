Letter, 12/24: Rogers House brings memories

With Christmas fast approaching, my thoughts turned towards special memories of Christmas with my family. The Rogers House ("Near South's Rogers House to get Hollywood vibe," Nov. 27) and its wonderful owner and caretaker, Nora Houtsma, are always a part of these memories.

Nora would graciously open The Rogers House to our family, which consisted of my parents, seven siblings, spouses, children and, of course, our Uncle Dick. Nora knew each of us by name. She created such a warm and inviting atmosphere for us.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She always had a pot of coffee on for my dad, and she and mom would always find something to chat about. When the rambunctious little boys would run up the grand staircase and bounce down on their bottoms, Nora giggled -- unfazed. She was the epitome of hospitality, and we were all crazy about her!

One year, we had a horse-drawn wagon pulling us through the streets while we caroled, and Nora joined us – part of the family! Every morning the smell of breakfast cooking and coffee brewing motivated us to climb out of our warm beds and head downstairs to a crackling fire.