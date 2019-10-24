Well, the city is finally going to fix some streets for the overly taxed people of Lincoln!
One place I haven't seen mentioned is the intersection of 48th Street and Cotner Boulevard. This intersection has been terrible for 112 years, give or take. I would hope the people of Lincoln don't have to wait another 25 years to get it fixed.
I also see the city is going to finally do something between Pioneers Boulevard and Nebraska 2. This was so badly repaired that it's like driving your vehicle on a washboard.
Maybe if the city had previously hired someone with adequate experience in road repair, we would not have to redo some streets over and over, or at least have the street repairs last longer.
Larry Carranza, Lincoln