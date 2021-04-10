 Skip to main content
Letter: Rise of ethanol will lift everyone
Letter: Rise of ethanol will lift everyone

Lew Sieber

Lew Sieber, manager of the Nebraska Forest Service Fire Shop, with the tank truck he used to haul 200,000 gallons of ethanol across the state to be mixed into hand sanitizer.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

In March, I joined biofuel leaders from across rural America who gathered virtually to update our lawmakers on the industry’s top priorities. Organized by clean energy advocates at Growth Energy, we were privileged to meet with Nebraska leaders like Rep. Adrian Smith and Sen. Deb Fischer, who shared their time and continued support for the ethanol industry and agriculture.

After one of the toughest years on record, it is critical that policymakers continue to make biofuels a priority. We’re not only making cleaner, more affordable fuel, America’s ethanol producers are essential suppliers of high-quality hand sanitizer, pure carbon dioxide for dry ice to transport vaccines, and other vital products.

With new vaccines making the rounds and motorists returning to the roads, fuel demand is picking up, and our industry is ready to fast-track the rural economic recovery. That’s why we’re urging leaders to help us expand markets for higher biofuel blends and break down infrastructure barriers that limit consumer access to lower-carbon options at the pump.

Homegrown biofuels will play a key role in achieving America’s climate goals, and they offer a solution that is available today, compatible with our existing auto fleet and affordable for communities around the world.

The path is clear, and together with our champions in Congress, I am excited to work with farmers to expand access to E15. I hope you’ll join us and request your retailer to add E15 at the their pump. The farm or business that you save might be your own.

Jan Tenbensel, Cambridge

