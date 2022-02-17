Letter: Riot wasn't 'political discourse'

On Jan. 6, 2021, about 2,500 people invaded the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. Many of those people were trying to overturn the election of Joe Biden as president of the United States.

The deadly attack also injured nearly 140 officers who were trying to defend the Capitol Building. They sustained head injuries, cracked ribs, smashed spinal discs and stabbings with metal fence stakes, among other injuries. Several had concussions from head blows, mostly from metal poles. Other injuries included swollen ankles and wrists, bruised arms and legs, and lung damage from bear and pepper spray.

The cost of repairing damages from the attack on the Capitol and related security expenses have already topped $30 million, according to J. Brett Blanton, the current architect of the Capitol.

The Republican National Committee recently passed a resolution stating, in part, the events on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 were “ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”

Is it really the position of the Republican Party that it would be “legitimate political discourse” if people did millions of dollars worth of damage to the Nebraska state Capitol building and injured over a hundred people during an attack? Although, the RNC is entitled to their opinions; they are not entitled to creating their own facts!

Patrick Decker, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0