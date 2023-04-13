When I read about the guy who cut himself trying to stab a store clerk with a box cutter knife, I wondered how that might have gone differently if he had a gun instead of a knife. Yet, many of our state senators think it's OK for a guy like this to carry a concealed gun without any training or permit.
George Carlin asked us to think about how stupid the average person is and realize half of them are stupider than that. I ask our senators to remember that rights enjoyed by responsible, intelligent people are also enjoyed by crazy and stupid people.
Charles Pille, Lincoln