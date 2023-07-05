“(Roe v Wade) was overturned on June 24, 2022, with the decision stating that Roe was ‘egregiously wrong’ and that the constitution does not guarantee the right to abortion.” (Journal Star, June 27)

Roe held that there is a negative right to an abortion: the state cannot pass laws banning abortions, at least in the first trimester of pregnancy. In the Dobbs decision, the conservative justices on the court confused a negative right with a positive right.

The right to vote is a positive right. This means a registered citizen cannot be prevented from voting. There is no positive right to an abortion. A doctor can refuse to perform an abortion, and this does not violate any rights a pregnant woman has.

The court in the Dobbs decision ignored the fact that you cannot use democracy (a vote of the people) to decide on rights because this can lead to the tyranny of the majority.

“Fundamental rights may not be submitted to vote; they depend on the outcome of no elections," Justice Robert Jackson wrote in a 1943 case forbidding West Virginia from compelling students to pledge allegiance to the flag. The point of rights is "to withdraw certain subjects from the vicissitudes of political controversy, to place them beyond the reach of majorities ... ."

The majority can no more vote to force a pregnant woman to remain pregnant against her will than West Virginia can vote to force school children to recite the pledge of allegiance against their will.

William Boernke, Lincoln