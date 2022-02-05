 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Right to live COVID-free

  • 0
COVID testing, 12.28

Cars line up at Nomi Health's COVID-19 testing site at Gateway Mall last month.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

I work in health care, wear a mask, am fully vaccinated/boosted as mandated by my employer, and guess what? I still have my freedom! I am free to walk, run, drive, shop anywhere I care to visit. I am free to speak what’s left of my mind. I am free to be a decent human being.

What I am not free to do is to spread a potentially deadly virus to my family, friends, strangers. COVID-19 is not a basic cold or influenza virus. It is a new experience for us all. Hospitals are nearing their limits in providing care for any condition due to treating COVID patients.

I recently attended a funeral for someone who died from COVID complications, and despite the funeral home’s request that people in attendance wear a mask, more than one person did not abide by that request. I, like many people, grew out of the phase of refusing to cooperate with a request just because someone in authority told me I must.

Everyone is free to experience the bliss and burden of life on life’s terms. Are people who refuse a COVID vaccine and refuse to wear a mask not decent human beings? I cannot answer that. But seeing the lack of humanity in people who do not follow a request to take a basic COVID precaution at a funeral for someone who died as a result of contracting COVID is what makes me sick.

People are also reading…

Julie Moore, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Looser gun laws not needed

Letter: Looser gun laws not needed

I would like to encourage state Sen. Tom Brewer and other state senators not to vote for passage of LB773. This bill would prohibit the regula…

Letter: Looking for alternatives

Letter: Looking for alternatives

Is there anyone else who is running for the governor of our state? There has to be someone else other than these two men -- Jim Pillen and Cha…

Letter: No reason to impede voting

Letter: No reason to impede voting

It is shameful that Nebraska's senators and representatives do not support the John Lewis Voting Act. There is no honest reason to not want fe…

Letter: Ad with gun inappropriate

Letter: Ad with gun inappropriate

Really, Jim Pillen? With gun violence claiming husbands, wives, sons, daughters and law enforcement, I find that gun-toting ad offensive and i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News