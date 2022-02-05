Letter: Right to live COVID-free

I work in health care, wear a mask, am fully vaccinated/boosted as mandated by my employer, and guess what? I still have my freedom! I am free to walk, run, drive, shop anywhere I care to visit. I am free to speak what’s left of my mind. I am free to be a decent human being.

What I am not free to do is to spread a potentially deadly virus to my family, friends, strangers. COVID-19 is not a basic cold or influenza virus. It is a new experience for us all. Hospitals are nearing their limits in providing care for any condition due to treating COVID patients.

I recently attended a funeral for someone who died from COVID complications, and despite the funeral home’s request that people in attendance wear a mask, more than one person did not abide by that request. I, like many people, grew out of the phase of refusing to cooperate with a request just because someone in authority told me I must.

Everyone is free to experience the bliss and burden of life on life’s terms. Are people who refuse a COVID vaccine and refuse to wear a mask not decent human beings? I cannot answer that. But seeing the lack of humanity in people who do not follow a request to take a basic COVID precaution at a funeral for someone who died as a result of contracting COVID is what makes me sick.

Julie Moore, Lincoln

