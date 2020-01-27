Letter, 1/28: Right to life is about science
View Comments

Letter, 1/28: Right to life is about science

{{featured_button_text}}
Photo1

Anti-abortion activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court during the March for Life on Jan. 18, 2019 in Washington. Anti-abortion activists will gather in Washington on Friday for the annual march, eager to cheer on a continuing wave of federal and state abortion restrictions.

 JOSE LUIS MAGANA, ASSOCIATED PRESS

I'm responding to Herb Friedman and Brenda Geffen Friedman Ingraham's Local View ("Abortion, religious shouldn't mix," Jan. 24). They claim the Right to Life cause is motivated by religion and politics but not medicine. Actually, the Right to Life movement is motivated by science, reason and belief that the human person has dignity from its very beginning.

A unique human being is formed the moment of conception. A baby's heartbeat starts 22 days after conception. That's science. LB814 would prohibit the abortion procedure where a fetus is dismembered. That's the reality of the gruesome procedure.

In their Local View, Friedman and Ingraham write that society has to pay for children whose families end up on welfare, as if children born into poor families were better off aborted. That's brutal and sad.

The Right to Life movement is, at its heart, a civil rights movement. Just like the civil rights movement of the 1960s and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., we may invoke the Almighty for strength and inspiration. But it doesn't negate the science and reason of our argument.

Michael Henkenius, Lincoln

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News