Letter, 1/28: Right to life is about science

I'm responding to Herb Friedman and Brenda Geffen Friedman Ingraham's Local View ("Abortion, religious shouldn't mix," Jan. 24). They claim the Right to Life cause is motivated by religion and politics but not medicine. Actually, the Right to Life movement is motivated by science, reason and belief that the human person has dignity from its very beginning.

A unique human being is formed the moment of conception. A baby's heartbeat starts 22 days after conception. That's science. LB814 would prohibit the abortion procedure where a fetus is dismembered. That's the reality of the gruesome procedure.

In their Local View, Friedman and Ingraham write that society has to pay for children whose families end up on welfare, as if children born into poor families were better off aborted. That's brutal and sad.

The Right to Life movement is, at its heart, a civil rights movement. Just like the civil rights movement of the 1960s and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., we may invoke the Almighty for strength and inspiration. But it doesn't negate the science and reason of our argument.

Michael Henkenius, Lincoln

