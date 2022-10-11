Letter: Right man at the right time

I was on the Arena Advisory Committee in 1996 when Tom Lorenz came to work at Pershing Auditorium. We didn’t know it then, but we know it now. He was the right man at the right time for Lincoln.

Tom, who died unexpectedly on Oct. 1, helped lead the campaign for a new arena and helped draw up the plans for every facet of the building. Since opening in 2013, largely due to his efforts, Pinnacle Bank Arena has become nationally recognized, frequently drawing crowds that exceed expectations. The arena and the revitalized Pinewood Bowl are two of the gems in Lincoln’s crown.

Besides his professional success in Lincoln and his stellar reputation around the country, he was a decent and humble guy. His calm demeanor and rational approach always struck the right note. If the board offered divergent views, he listened attentively. In all the time he’d been in Lincoln, he’d had one loyal assistant, Terre Stickney.

When I moved to Michigan to be near family a year ago, I resigned as president of the advisory committee, and Tom could not have been more gracious. The entertainment business is unique and having long-term supporters in the community is critical.

Past committee member Mike Stroup said, “Pinnacle Bank Arena took Lincoln from a sleepy bedroom town that hosted football games in the fall to a major destination point.”

Serving on the board and working with Tom was a privilege. He really made a difference in Lincoln, and we’ll miss him.

Sharon Wherry, past PBA advisory committee president, Richland, Michigan