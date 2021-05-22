Letter: Ricketts wrong to side with Kemp

Gov. Pete Ricketts has expressed solidarity with Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp, who signed into state law voter "reform" that silences and suppresses the votes of those who handed Georgia to Democratic presidential and Senate candidates in November.

Regardless of one’s political perspective, one can't help but see this misguided attempt at voter reform as retaliatory. It appears to intentionally suppress the minority voters who showed up in large numbers in the last election.

For our governor to express solidarity with Kemp causes alarm, particularly because right now in our Legislature, LR3CA threatens to cull voter rolls through ID restrictions, and LB76 seeks to make our state a winner-take-all state as it relates to votes in the Electoral College. These measures would disenfranchise voters by either making it harder to vote or making their vote inconsequential.

To give solidarity to this retaliatory voter suppression, enacted by the state of Georgia, is to undo the work of people who worked hard to increase Black and minority voter turnout.

Silencing those voters who came to the polls in record numbers is perverse political theater. It shows a coldness to the history of voter suppression done to Black and minority voters in the state of Georgia that is incongruent with Christian principles of love and equity.