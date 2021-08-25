Letter: Ricketts wrong on state troopers

Seemingly Gov. Pete Ricketts is guilty of at least one or two of the following by sending Nebraska state troopers to Texas.

The governor should be held accountable for financial and authoritarian abuses of power. He has misappropriated taxpayers' money, even if Texas reimburses Nebraska with interest. Our fiscally conservative, "law and order" governor has deprived Nebraskans of the services of highly trained sworn officers during the period they were in Texas, which is of doubtful benefit to Nebraskans.

If the absence of 35 officers didn't have an effect on State Patrol operations, then we have at least 35 too many officers and administrative personnel -- they should be laid off promptly, and the agency's budget should be cut accordingly.

In the next legislative session -- and budget cycle, the Legislature and its Appropriations Committee need to ask the governor and the head of the state patrol some difficult questions justifying the number of officers employed and how they are used.

Robert Basoco, Lincoln

