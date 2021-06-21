Letter: Ricketts wrong on pipeline foes

Gov. Pete Ricketts owes Nebraskans who fought the Keystone XL Pipeline an apology.

Over the 14 years, I have been opposing the pipeline, I learned to let most of the political rhetoric criticizing our efforts to roll off my back, but when Gov. Pete Ricketts went on TV and made sweeping and blatantly false claims that those who opposed and stopped the pipeline were nothing but radicals and extremists, I couldn't let that go unchallenged.

My first question for Ricketts would be how would he know? He and most of the state senators have never attended any of the State Department hearings that were held in numerous locations around the state.

Perhaps if he had taken time to attend these meetings, he would realize that he would not have been met by radicals and extremists, but rather hundreds of land owners and concerned citizens from across the state who had legitimate concerns about the risk to our land, water and property rights.

But, of course, none had the courage to come to these meetings and face the truth about who really opposed the pipeline because it's much easier to just sit in your office and create a bogeyman that fits you political narrative.

Randy Thompson, Martell

