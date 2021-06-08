Letter: Ricketts wrong on jobless benefits

Gov. Pete Ricketts has fallen in line with the numerous other states who have decided it's time to reignite poverty in America. He’s done standing idly by while Americans receive the support they so desperately need.

Since these don’t flow openly from the Ricketts’ administration, allow me to assist. Here are the facts about unemployment:

The wealthy got exorbitantly more wealthy during COVID. The American worker was sidelined with a $300 check. That’s just enough to do nothing.

The GOP’s narrative that this measly check has been enough to keep folks at home is atrocious, a truly laughable notion.

As Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said, there are many factors driving a slow return to the workforce. Unemployment compensation didn’t make the list. Even the Nebraska Restaurant Association corroborated that these benefits are not the culprit.

Labor experts have cited a lack of child care, children learning at home and more as factors behind the delayed return.

The GOP thrives on a tactical dismissal of the facts. It’s the brand they’ve built.