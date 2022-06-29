Letter: Ricketts wrong on gas prices

Possessing an MBA in marketing and finance from the prestigious University of Chicago Gov. Pete Ricketts, one would think, is capable of something more than cheap political theater regarding the high cost of gasoline. Sadly, the factual causes of high fuel prices have escaped Ricketts in in favor of the simplistic narrative "Blame Biden."

Perhaps I can help the governor. First, oil production has not fallen during the Biden administration. America produced 11.185 million barrels of crude oil per day in 2021, compared with 11.283 million a year earlier under Trump. The amount produced in Biden’s first year exceeds the average daily amount produced under Trump from 2017 to 2018, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Second, the Keystone XL pipeline has had no effect on the current price of oil. The U.S. used nearly 20 million barrels of oil a day in 2021, while global consumption of oil was near 100 million barrels. The pipeline would have contributed less than 1% to the world supply of oil, a drop in the bucket.

Third, new drilling permits have not declined during the Biden administration,

Federal data provided by the Bureau of Land Management shows the Biden administration approved 3,557 permits for drilling on public lands in 2021 compared to 2,658 in Trumps last year.

So why is the price of gas $2 higher than when Trump left office? I think Ricketts knows the answer, the law of supply and demand. Grab that textbook Pete, it's there.

James H. Hoppe, Lincoln

