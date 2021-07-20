Letter: Ricketts wrong about input

Gov. Pete Ricketts is wrong.

In his latest assault on proposed state health education standards, he said the creation of the standards was a "flawed process ... one key thing missing was the voice of parents."

I am a parent of three children in Nebraska public schools. In late 2019, I approached the principal of my child's elementary school with a concern the health standards were outdated and did not address the diversity of our community. She heard my voice.

She directed me to the health education lead for our local school district. He informed me new standards were being developed and connected me with the state curriculum team. He heard my voice.

In January of 2020, I sat down with individuals at the state Board of Education. I expressed my concerns and requested the new standards be gender expansive to better reflect our society.

I gave them resources and research outlining the benefit of this approach, resources they were already aware of as they are experts in their field. They know K-12 education and equity best practices better than Governor Ricketts, advocacy groups fighting against these standards and myself. They heard my voice.