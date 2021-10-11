Letter: Ricketts trip was grandstanding

I don't appreciate Gov. Pete Ricketts spending our Nebraska tax dollars and time grandstanding in Texas on immigration issues for future election visibility. Inappropriate. Questionable?

Many of us are disappointed in our elected officials, who seem to care only for themselves and their political careers rather than those they are to represent.

Thank goodness Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird understands her job. We elected a woman leading the way who listens and cares about our quality of life, and she succeeds by working here.

Patricia Langfeldt, Lincoln

