Letter: Ricketts trip was grandstanding
Ricketts Texas

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a news conference on Wednesday on the U.S.-Mexico border.

 Courtesy photo

I don't appreciate Gov. Pete Ricketts spending our Nebraska tax dollars and time grandstanding in Texas on immigration issues for future election visibility. Inappropriate. Questionable?

Many of us are disappointed in our elected officials, who seem to care only for  themselves and their political careers rather than those they are to represent.

Thank goodness Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird understands her job. We elected a woman leading the way who listens and cares about our quality of life, and she succeeds by working here.

Patricia Langfeldt, Lincoln

