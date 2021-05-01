Letter: Ricketts tips playing field

Gov. Pete Ricketts is at it again. During his term as governor, he has personally financed his chosen candidates for Nebraska's legislative body in order to suit the Trumpublican agenda.

Now he intends to allow only selected media outlets to attend his press conferences. His office has denied NOISE Omaha press credentials claiming that they are "an advocacy organization funded by liberal donors." His newly developed application questions whether applicants are free of “real or perceived” conflicts of interest, declines involvement in political activities and resists pressure from lobbyists or interest groups.

Will he not grant credentials for local television stations owned by Sinclair Media (KFXL, KHGI, KPTM, KXVO, etc.), not to mention all of the local radio stations that air ultra-right talk show hosts? A 2019 study in the American Political Science Review found that "stations bought by Sinclair reduce coverage of local politics, increase national coverage and move the ideological tone of coverage in a conservative direction relative to other stations operating in the same market.

Apparently, this is Governor Ricketts' idea of maintaining journalistic integrity.

Steve Kellogg, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0