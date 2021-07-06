Letter: Ricketts tackles too many topics

Oh, our governor. Can he just not talk?

First, it was his opposition to the end of the Keystone XL pipeline. Yes, the Biden administration had much to do with putting a halt to its progress through Nebraska. But there were Nebraska farmers and ranchers fighting the pipeline coming through their land. Does Gov. Pete Ricketts care if some farmers' land is taken away? Or if a spill harms their fields? Money is what this has always been about.

Then there was Ricketts' spouting off about how immigration issues have greatly worsened since Biden took over. Yeah, Trump had a great plan. Take the immigrants' children, stuff them in holding cells and send the parents packing back south.

Now, Ricketts says the NCAA has no business protecting its student athletes, not to mention all of the spectators at the College World Series, He's an expert. The COVID with the North Carolina State team is a "low-risk" COVID?

We've all heard of that one. True, it is sad the N.C. State team was sent home. I feel bad for the players, coaches and fans. But how can one team manage to get COVID and others not?

Governor Ricketts should stick with what he knows. Which is ... ?

Randy Clark, Lincoln

