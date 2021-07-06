 Skip to main content
Letter: Ricketts tackles too many topics
Letter: Ricketts tackles too many topics

Nebraska governor defends move to send troopers to Texas

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2021, file photo, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln, Neb. Gov. Ricketts is defending his decision to send state patrol troopers to the U.S.-Mexican border at the request of fellow Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas and using it as an opportunity to rail against the Biden administration, as he has increasingly done in recent months. Ricketts announced Saturday, June 19, 2021, that he would send 25 troopers to Del Rio, Texas, later this week for a deployment to last as long as 16 days. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP File)

 Kenneth Ferriera

Oh, our governor. Can he just not talk?

First, it was his opposition to the end of the Keystone XL pipeline. Yes, the Biden administration had much to do with putting a halt to its progress through Nebraska. But there were Nebraska farmers and ranchers fighting the pipeline coming through their land. Does Gov. Pete Ricketts care if some farmers' land is taken away? Or if a spill harms their fields? Money is what this has always been about.

Then there was Ricketts' spouting off about how immigration issues have greatly worsened since Biden took over. Yeah, Trump had a great plan. Take the immigrants' children, stuff them in holding cells and send the parents packing back south.

Now, Ricketts says the NCAA has no business protecting its student athletes, not to mention all of the spectators at the College World Series, He's an expert. The COVID with the North Carolina State team is a "low-risk" COVID?

We've all heard of that one. True, it is sad the N.C. State team was sent home. I feel bad for the players, coaches and fans. But how can one team manage to get COVID and others not? 

Governor Ricketts should stick with what he knows. Which is ... ?

Randy Clark, Lincoln

