Letter: Ricketts shows need for climate plan

Gov. Pete Ricketts sure got a few things right at his Feb. 17 press conference ("Ricketts: Blackouts ‘completely unacceptable’").

“This is the United States of America. We are not some developing nation." Right! We have ready access to education, a free press, excellent research facilities and scientists, resulting in an amazing free flow of information about our changing climate.

It is “utterly unacceptable" for us to be surprised with rolling blackouts. Right! By now we should be aware that extreme weather events such as floods, droughts, intense heat, bitter cold, fierce winds, and wildfires are becoming increasingly frequent, prolonged and severe.

“We have to have a conversation in this country." Right! We are long overdue to collaborate on plans for our future as a city, state and nation. So, listen to the governor!