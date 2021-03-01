 Skip to main content
Letter: Ricketts shows need for climate plan
Letter: Ricketts shows need for climate plan

LR22CA hearing

Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks in support of a 3% constitutional limit on the annual growth in local government property tax revenue during a Revenue Committee hearing in January at the Capitol.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Gov. Pete Ricketts sure got a few things right at his Feb. 17 press conference ("Ricketts: Blackouts ‘completely unacceptable’").

“This is the United States of America. We are not some developing nation." Right! We have ready access to education, a free press, excellent research facilities and scientists, resulting in an amazing free flow of information about our changing climate.

It is “utterly unacceptable" for us to be surprised with rolling blackouts. Right! By now we should be aware that extreme weather events such as floods, droughts, intense heat, bitter cold, fierce winds, and wildfires are becoming increasingly frequent, prolonged and severe.

“We have to have a conversation in this country." Right! We are long overdue to collaborate on plans for our future as a city, state and nation. So, listen to the governor!

We must give our wholehearted support to Lincoln’s Climate Action Plan and LB483 for creating a statewide plan. And we need to urge Congress to respond to the many business and industry leaders calling for a price on the carbon emissions that disrupt our planet.

An hour-long blackout is a very minor inconvenience compared to the costs of not being ready for future events. As the saying goes, if we fail to plan, we plan to fail.

Laurel Van Ham, Lincoln

