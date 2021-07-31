Letter: Ricketts should pay Nebraska back

The most recent legislative session worked long hours to find the money for tax relief, especially for farmers. It is still a work in progress, but every tax dollar is important.

How is it that Gov. Pete Ricketts authorized the Nebraska State Patrol to go to Texas for border patrol? Texas has been clear in writing that this deployment will not be reimbursed by them, so we are out about a half million tax dollars for another Republican political stunt.

While our State Patrol is deployed in Texas, who is doing their job here in Nebraska? Did we run out of crime? Now Ricketts tries to blame his decision on the Texas Democrats or President Biden.

The worn-out playbook for this party is to make costly, arrogant mistakes and then blame the victims. These self-serving policies driven by weak leadership and shady motives are expensive. Trying to make political friends in high places is no substitute for good stewardship of our tax dollars.

The governor should be compelled to make restitution to Nebraska for his decision, when the final deficit is known. It could be donated to the Food Bank, the People's City Mission, support to disabled Nebraska children, Catholic Social Services, Planned Parenthood or any variety of charities that could really use a half million dollars.