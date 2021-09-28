Letter: Ricketts should help prison staff

Gov. Pete Ricketts' choices baffles me. Why would he send our state patrol personnel to assist the Texans at the southern border but refuse to help our penitentiary workers with their terrible shortage with National Guard personnel or state patrol personnel.

He should work a 48-hour week inside. Nebraska paid for the State Patrol personnel in Texas.

Ricketts did everything in his power to prevent casino gambling in Nebraska, sending many millions of dollars annually to other states. He has banned mandates on masks and COVID shots even to protect the children in our schools.

It seems rather obvious Ricketts cares a great deal more about people in other states than Nebraska. When term limits get him, I say goodbye and good riddance.

Jerry Cole, Lincoln

